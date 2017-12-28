Family pay tribute to William Smedley who died in Boxing Day A14 crash

The family of William Smedley who died in a collision on the A14 at Rougham on Boxing Day have paid tribute to him.

In a statement released through Suffolk Police, they said: “Caring son, loving grandson, doting big brother, a loyal, kind, generous beautiful young man gone but never ever forgotten.”

Officers were called to the scene of a collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta at 9.30pm on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45.

William, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died at the scene.

Jake Paxton, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and was also a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died as a result of his injuries.

A third male - the driver - was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 19-year-old woman was uninjured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of 26 December.

A fund-raising campaign towards the funeral of William has been launched.