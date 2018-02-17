Family of six left to live in ‘disgusting’ flat

A pregnant mother-of-four has spoken out against a housing association which she says has left her family to live in ‘disgusting conditions’.

Samantha Marison, 36, has lodged numerous complaints with Suffolk Housing over the last five years about her home in Jubilee Court, Bury, after parts of the walls and roof began caving in due to damp.

Jubilee Court bad housing conditions Jubilee Court, Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds Samantha Marison and her partner Stephen Ryder live in the house with their four children and Samantha is pregnant with her fifth. They have had problems for five years with damp, mould and their boiler breaking but Suffolk Housing are not doing anything about their complaints. Picture Mark Westley

“I just don’t think it’s acceptable. I have young children and I’m pregnant and yet they make us live in these disgusting conditions,” she said.

“We’ve been on the phone to Suffolk Housing so many times and left so many messages but we always seem to get fobbed off and we never hear back from them.”

The house, in which Samantha lives with her partner Stephen Ryder and their four children aged 15, 13, three and two, was also left without hot water and heating for two weeks in January after the boiler stopped working.

“We were having to fill up the bath with the kettle, so we had to keep running back and forth to fill it up which isn’t ideal when you’ve got six people in a house,” she said.

Samantha, who suffers from asthma, is also concerned for her family’s health.

“I do get really worried because I have asthma and there’s every chance that one of my young kids will have it too,” she said,

“The house has definitely exacerbated my condition and the kids have been getting so many colds recently. It’s not fair that they should have to live like this.”

Justin O’Connor, operations director with Suffolk Housing, said: “We visited Ms Marison on the same day that she contacted us to repair a minor leak and make arrangements for other non-urgent works, such as drying out the area affected, to take place. These remedial works were due to start on Thursday and will be complete within the next few days.

“We would encourage Ms Marison to contact us directly if she has any further problems and we will be happy to help.”