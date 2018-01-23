Fair to help community groups find funding and volunteers

Community groups in Babergh and Mid Suffolk will be able to find out more about boosting funding and volunteers at a special event next month.

The two councils, with Stowmarket Town Council, are putting on a free Funding and Volunteering Fair open to parish councils and community groups, from sports clubs to village hall committees, to help them tap into a wealth of knowledge and experience in fundraising and attracting volunteers.

The fair is at the Cedars Park Community Centre, Stowmarket, between 9.30am and 3.15pm on February 13.

Several workshops will be manned by experienced community support agencies including by Janet Perry of Community Action Suffolk and Angela Lee-Foster from Suffolk Prohelp.

Guest Speakers include Barry Salmon of Stowmarket Men’s Shed, a group supporting informal learning, individual pursuits and community projects in Stowmarket and David Blackburn, Stowmarket’s Town Clerk, offering advice on securing town council funding.

Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk’s Cabinet member for communities, said: “It often falls to volunteers to navigate what can sometimes become a maze of unfamiliar rules to secure vital funding.

“By running this workshop, we will be able to break down these barriers and help residents and community groups secure the support they need to transform lives in their areas.”

Sarah-Jayne Thomas, fair co-organiser from the town council said: “We are proud to support all the amazing grass roots activities that happen in Stowmarket through our grants schemes and our new volunteer project StowVolunteers.”

Book a place by calling 01449 724 654 or emailing josephine.beever@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk