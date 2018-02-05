Facilities company Vertas Group announced three new appointments

Facilities management company Vertas has announced three new key appointments.

Keith Buet joins the Ipswich-based business as group operations director, Adrian Glasgow becomes head of energy and Wendy Quantrill becomes new communications and public relations manager.

Vertas employs 2,300 people at 400 plus sites in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex and is a key provider of facilities services for Suffolk County Council, including school meals. It also maintains the libraries, children’s centres, playgrounds and playing fields. Vertas is wholly owned by Suffolk County Council and divested from the council two years ago to become a commercial trading company.