Excitement builds for Bury St Edmunds Festival 2018 with tickets on sale next week

The acts are booked, programmes have been delivered and all tickets will go on sale next week for what promises to be a stellar Bury St Edmunds Festival 2018.

A launch event tonight, attended by about 100 invited guests, offers the first glimpse of the festival brochure with the full line-up of acts.

Ute Lemper: Last Tango in Berlin. Picture: Lucas Allen.

Tickets go on sale on Monday for the festival friends and on general sale to all on Thursday, February 22.

Concert-goers can already snap up tickets for the festival’s shows in Nowton Park, where Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Abba Mania and UB40 will take to the stage.

Festival manager Nick Wells said: “I’m really excited. We’ve taken it up a notch and extra investment coming into the festival has helped us to aim a little bit higher.

“I’m hoping people will really pleased and delighted by what they see and being able to partner with other people and enable the gigs at Nowton Park to happen is fantastic.

Oz Clarke with the Armonico Consort. Picture: Andy Gray.

“Bringing outdoor gigs back into the festival is wonderful and I think it’s going to be an exciting 10 days in May.”

The Bury Free Press has been given a taste of some of the highlights of the 33rd festival, which runs from May 18 to 27.

Oz Clarke with the Armonico Consort will take an audience at the Athenaeum through an incredible journey of wine tasting, witty tales and gorgeous baroque music on May 22.

Writer, poet and musician Benjamin Zephaniah brings his first tour in eight years to The Apex on May 23 to coincide with his autobiography, The Life and Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah.

Benjamin Zephaniah.

On May 24, world renowned chanteuse Ute Lemper performs her celebrated show, Last Tango in Berlin, at The Apex.

Nick added: “In the past we’ve had one or two big names in every festival which has been great.

“What we’ve been able to do this year is get big names in their field in every day of the festival so there’s something significant happening every day which is quite exciting.”

For tickets, visit www.buryfestival.co.uk or call the Apex box office on 01284 758000.