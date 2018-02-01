Events for Sam raise over £1,200

Two events held at the weekend have raised more than £1,200 for a mum-of-three who has been told she could have just weeks to live.

Sam Petrie, 33, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour on her lung in December after receiving treatment for cervical cancer in October 2016.

Howard Estate residents held a bingo night at Newbury Community Centre to raise money for Sam

Sam’s closest friends have banded together as ‘Sam’s Army’ - made up of Claire Suckley, Holly-Jay Lewin, Wendy Brinkworth, Jayde Zdrenka, Selina Franklin, Carol Nolan, Lucy Reynolds and Leah Byford - to raise as much money as possible to allow Sam to pursue alternative treatment.

A bingo night was held at Newbury Community Centre on Friday night which raised £500, while the Rushbrooke Arms pub in Sicklesmere also hosted a weekend of activities, including karaoke and a magic show, which raised £765.

Holly-Jay Lewin said: “Both events were absolutely amazing. The bingo was lovely and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves for such a good cause.

“Sam came along to both events and she actually really enjoyed herself. She said it was nice to not have to talk about it all and just be normal. We all had such a giggle.”

Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants, said: “I was just so proud that the Howard Estate all pulled together to raise money for Sam. She’s a very very brave lady with a great circle of friends round her - it’s very touching.”