Thurston’s Seamans in finals for more awards for Cupola House project

Thurston based Seamans Building’s work on the fire damaged Cupola House has made the finals of the National Federation of Builders’ Awards 2018.

The rebuilding of the Bury St Edmunds landmark, which was wrecked by fire in June 2012, is a finalist for Heritage Project of the Year.

The view from a Suffolk Fire Service aerial platform days after the fire shows how badly damaged Cupola House was.

The five-year project has already won Seamans two Local Authority Building Control East Anglia Building Excellence Awards.

Seamans also has a Suffolk house it does not want to name in the finals of the NFB awards’ new-build category.

Managing director Duncan Haydon said: “It’s a huge achievement. Many companies entered the national awards, and being shortlisted for the Heritage category and the New Build category is testament to our exceptional team and the diverse construction excellence we offer at Seamans Building.”

Seamans Building, which has 84 staff, undertakes all types of construction work including alterations and extensions, new build houses, commercial and industrial work, NHS and education projects.

The 2012 fire only left a shell of the home Thomas Macro created in The Traverse in 1693. Its internal wooden frame had collapsed so a new steel frame was hidden in the walls in a reconstruction that recreated many of the original features, including the cupola.

The winners of the NFB Awards 2018 will be announced on March 27.