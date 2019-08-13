Emotional return to Mildenhall Stadium for teenage speedway rider Sam Norris

A teenage speedway rider who was seriously injured in a crash made an emotional return to Mildenhall Stadium.

Sam Norris, a 15-year-old rising star with Mildenhall Fen Tigers, suffered a serious head injury and was placed on life support after he crashed his 250cc bike in the British Youth Championships at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium in Glasgow in June.

On Sunday, Sam, of Linton, was back at Mildenhall Stadium as a special guest for the fixture against the Isle of Wight Warriors.

Team with Sam Norris at Mildenhall Stadium. Picture: Derek Leader

Sam said: “Coming back here today just made me want to come back to speedway next year.

“It has given me the drive to get back at it.

“I’m just overwhelmed really by the amount of people that have purchased Super Sam t-shirts and donated money to help me.

“It was also overwhelming when everyone clapped me after I had finished speaking before the meeting over the speaker system.

“I’ve had people like Jason Doyle (2017 World Champion) send me messages while Danny King and Craig Cook have both visited me in hospital (both former Britisih Champions).

“The management at the Glasgow Tigers really started it all off and everything has followed on from there.

“They want to keep me in the sport as they can see what other people said in that I have got time on my side as I’m only 15.

“It is amazing to be standing here from where I have come from.

“I went for a swim last week and I thought I couldn’t swim but I got straight on with it and it felt like I had been doing it for years.

“It is such a progressive step forward but everything I do is a step forward.

“I just want to get back on that bike now.”

Sam is spending three months at the Children’s Trust, in Tadworth, which helps support children with brain injuries.