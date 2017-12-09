Elmswell woman says thank you to hurricane helpers

A woman from Elmswell is back home after providing vital aid to a hurricane ravaged island in the Caribbean.

Alice Bolton enlisted local firms to help the island of Barbuda, which was decimated by Hurricane Irma in September.

Tools, wood, ladders and even two 20ft containers were given to the appeal, organised by Alice, which were then sent to the Caribbean.

She said: “It was heartbreaking to see what happened and I felt I just had to do something.

“I visited the island so often when I was younger and it was very sad to see the level of devastation when we got there.”

She spent four weeks out there, organising supplies from nearby Antigua to Barbuda then going to the island to hand them out to the villagers.

Alice used equipment supplied by companies such as Portable Space in Bacton, B J & C Carberry in Stanton and Ridgeons Bury St Edmunds

She said: “I would like to thank everyone for helping us, having faith that we would do it, not hesitating to give and coming together. Everyone has been unbelievable.”

Even though Alice said she had been the first individual to take materials to the island and food aid had not got there yet, she felt things were starting to fall into place.

She said: “It did feel hopeful though, charities were helping people but it is just a very slow process.”

Alice’s mother, Ruth, from Badwell Ash, also set up a fund-raising page to purchase satellite phones after losing contact with Alice’s auntie and cousins who live there and has raised more than £23,000.

Alice said she would return to check on the island’s progress, either before or just after the New Year.

To donate to the page, go to {https://www.gofundme.com/barbuda-hurricane-fund|www.gofundme.com/barbuda-hurricane-fund|click here)