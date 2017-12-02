Elmswell Book shows bygone times in postcards

A collection of rare picture postcards and prints showing Elmswell over the past 100 years have been made into a new book.

Elmswell Through a Black and White Postcard has been a two year project for its author, Paul Peachey, as he has pieced together some of the cards he has collected over the years.

This postcard of Elmswell Train Station is one of the earliest- 1906

He said:“I started about 30 years ago, by going to antique fairs and it has gone from there really.

“I have about 200 cards now but I am still looking to add to my collection, I have even bought a couple of cards from a collector in Belgium.”

The earliest one Mr Peachey has is from 1903 and looking through them he has noticed a shift in Elmswell, from heavy industries, such as the wood yard and meat factories slowly leaving the village being replaced by houses in the modern era.

Mr Peachey said the profits from the book would be given to the village’s library.

He said: “I was amazed at how much use it got and with libraries losing much of their funding I thought that giving them money from a book just goes hand in hand.”

The book costs £8.50 and will be sold at the Mace Shop, as well as the library and the Pharmacy in the village, alternatively contact Paul on 07768 535111 or e-mail paul.peachey@live.com