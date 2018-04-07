Egg-cellent turn out for bikers’ 15th run

Hundreds of chocolate eggs were delivered to the children’s ward at West Suffolk Hospital, thanks to a group of kind-hearted bikers.

The 15th annual Bikers’ Easter Egg Run saw around 25 bikers make the journey from the Little Chef at Barton Mills to the hospital’s Rainbow Ward on Sunday, April 1.

15th Annual Easter Egg run to Childrens Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital.''Pictured: Jonno, Harry McNeil, Karin Ruthann and Julia McNeil from Titan MCC all taking part in the ride'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The run was founded by the Beck Row Bikers in 2004 but was opened up to bikers from across West Suffolk and beyond after the club closed around four years ago.

This year saw members of the Titans MCC from Newmarket take part, who brought along 100 Easter eggs donated by Slimming World.

Other riders from Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Cambridge also went along for the ride.

Barbara Craig, who organised the event, said: “It went really well and we had a great group of people join us for the run, from youngsters to old age pensioners.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and contributed to the huge amount of eggs we managed to take to the children. Also to those on the ward who helped us. Roll on our 16th run!”

The bikers’ eggs filled the gift table at the children’s ward and were handed out to children in various wards throughout the hospital as well as in A&E.