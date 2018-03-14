West Suffolk College students help promote Thetford as a great place to work

West Suffolk College students and Thetford Business Forum have been working together to change the image of Thetford and show that it is a great place to work.

Some 50 students have been spending two weeks work experience with companies in Thetford and on Tuesday took part in a special Business and Student Engagement launch at the college.

Students showcased the companies they had been working at during the event which is part of the Thetford Business Forum’s push to promote the town as a great place to work and play.

The pilot project is being supported by Place 21, a West Suffolk College initiative part funded by the European Social Fund.

Valerie Watson-Brown from the forum said: “Thetford has an amazing business community with many market leaders based in and around the town,”