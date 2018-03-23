Editor's comment: We must speak up for a better mobile deal, says Barry Peters

Imagine the scenario: You are on your phone hands-free, driving along the A14 on the way to a crucial meeting and your phone goes dead when talking about some key points with a colleague.

Now imagine you are on to a customer and they are wanting to place a huge order, only for your signal to cut out at a critical point. Frustrating, costly and annoying.

This isn’t the stuff of dreams – it happens for some of us in Suffolk every day and it’s why we have today launched our No More Not-Spots campaign, in association with Suffolk Chamber.

Mobile phones are vital to business across Suffolk and excellent signal coverage is a must-have, not a nicety.

But we need your help to identify areas where coverage is poor – email me, Tweet me or pop a message on Twitter using the hashtag #shareyournotspots

We’ve been the poor relations in terms of mobile signal coverage for too long – we all need to speak up to get a better deal for Suffolk.

Barry Peters is editor of the Bury Free Press. barry.peters@buryfreepress.co.uk / @barryjohnpeters