Easter opening starts windmill public days

Thelnetham Windmill opened to the public for the first time this year yesterday but it has eight more open days in 2018.

The mill was built in 1819 and restored to working order in the 1980s. In 2013 it passed the Suffolk Building Preservation Trust’s ownership and is now regularly maintained by skilled volunteers.

Thelnetham windmill open day''Pictured: Volunteer Chris Mulls and Mitch feeding the grain to the mill stones''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The mill’s Bob Paterson said: “The site is constantly changing and we have a recently constructed wooden granary that will soon house a permanent display of windmill related items.

“We will also be selling flour ground at the mill for the first time since the mill reopened five years ago.”

Other attractions include a vintage Ruston & Hornsby stationary diesel engine and a wild flower meadow.

The mill will now be open from 11am to 4pm every bank holiday until August as well as Fathers’ Day on June 17, July 15 and Heritage Open Weekend on September 16.

Thelnetham windmill open day''Pictured: Volunteer Chris Mulls lifting grain up with a sack hoist'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

It will also be one of eight mills opening for the annual National Mills Weekend in The East Anglian Mills Society’s 10th anniversary year.

The National Mills Weekend on May 12 and 13 is organised by The Mills Section of the Society of Protection of Ancient Buildings, with hundreds of windmills and watermills that wouldn’t normally be open to the public joining those that regularly open.

Thelnetham will be open both days while Bardwell tower mill will open Sunday only, from 10am to 4pm, with its Bakery Shop and crafts display. Pakenham wind and water mills will open on the Sunday and Stowmarket Museum of East Anglian life’s Alton Watermill and Eastbridge Windpump on both days.

For a full list of NMW mills visit www.nationalmillsweekend.co.uk