A Stowmarket woman will go on trial later this year, accused of involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.

Heidi Stevens, 40, of Fairfield Hill, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin, in Stowmarket, with intent to supply on May 10 last year.

Judge David Goodin said she would continue to be granted bail until her trial. It is expected to take place in July and last three days.