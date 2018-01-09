Driver of stolen van admits driving offences after A11 police chase

A 28-year-old man has admitted dangerous and drink-driving following a police pursuit on the A11 on Saturday.

Traffic police patrolling the A11 southbound near Red Lodge at about 9.30am on Saturday saw a Ford Transit van which had been taken without consent from a hotel car park in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, early that morning.

The officers asked the van to stop, but instead it went around a roundabout and joined the northbound carriageway. The pursuit then continued along the A11 towards Thetford until a stinger device was successfully deployed at the roundabout with B1107 Brandon Road.

The van then turned off the A11 onto the B1107 and the driver was arrested.

Lloyd Ward, of Melbourne Road, Chester, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty and was given an interim ban from driving and was bailed for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.