Driver involved in Hitcham hit and run death in court

A lorry driver who caused the death of a Hitcham pensioner in a hit and run accident has been warned he could face jail.

Mark Tuffs, 51, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested and charged with causing death by careless driving following the death of Colin Taylor, 72, in Hitcham on November 29, 2016.

He originally denied the charge but changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Mr Taylor, a retired council worker of The Causeway, Hitcham, had been cycling when he was involved in a collision.

He was found by a member of the public in a roadside ditch and, despite efforts to administer first aid, he was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

An inquest opened and adjourned last year heard that Mr Taylor, who was single, died as a result of a severe head injury.

Tuffs told the court that he had not been aware of striking anyone with his delivery lorry and he would have stopped at the scene had he been aware.

The court heard Tuffs had been driving on the B1115 between deliveries in Stowmarket and Sudbury.

Judge David Goodin rejected Tuffs’ account, saying Tuffs had been evasive when questioned about the accident and that, after failing to stop, had completed his delivery round.

Judge Goodin added that Tuffs had panicked after the collision with Mr Taylor and decided to keep driving after establishing there were no witnesses.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said that when interviewed by police Tuffs tried to claim damage found on his lorry had been caused earlier in the day by an overhanging tree.

Judge Goodin told Tuffs that he would be sentenced on March 26 and that an immediate prison sentence could not be ruled out.