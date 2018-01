A driver has admitted causing the death of a Needham Market man.

Josh Caines, 23, of Upper Street, Witnesham, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to causing the death of Ben Fulcher, 21, by careless driving while over the alcohol drink-drive limit, on the B1078 at Coddenham on October 15, 2016.

Caines is due to be sentenced today.