Draft document could define village’s future

Hargrave residents are being consulted on a document which could help to shape their village’s future.

A draft Neighbourhood Plan has been developed by Hargrave Parish Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council. The plan would become a legally-binding document, giving the community a say in future development.

A six-week consultation is under way. Once finished, the plan will be considered by an independent examiner before a referendum is held.

There are 120 homes in Hargrave, many of which are old. The plan seeks limited growth within the main built-up area.

Cllr Alaric Pugh, borough cabinet member for planning and growth said: “This community involvement is at the heart of localism in the planning process.”

Other villages producing Neighbourhood Plans include Barningham, Fornham All Saints, Great Barton and Ixworth with Ixworth Thorpe.