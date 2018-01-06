Double celebrations for Stow Healthcare

A family business which owns and manages three care homes in Suffolk is celebrating after being given two accolades at the first ever Caring UK Awards.

Stow Healthcare, whose care homes include Brandon Park Nursing Home, Stowlangtoft Hall and Melford Court Nursing Home, beat off strong competition to be crowned Care Employer of the Year at the inaugural event which was held at The National Railway Museum in York.

Brandon Park Nursing Home, which was recently rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, was also named Management Team of the Year.

Ruth French, operations director at Stow Healthcare, said: “This fantastic achievement at the Caring UK awards has topped off a very successful year for Stow Healthcare, as our company has expanded to four very high quality homes in Suffolk and Norfolk.

“To receive our first national company accolade as Care Employer of the Year is particularly special, as our staff are fundamental to the amazing care given in our homes. We look forward to further growth in 2017, whilstcontinuing to provide really special experience our homes are known for.”

The assessment process for the awards, organised by Script Events and Caring UK, involved site visits during which a member of the awards team toured the company’s homes, chatted to residents and staff and examined all areas of the business from CQC reports to dignity within care.

Judith Halkerston, director of the event said: “All our winners have had an arduous journey to this point – the standard of entries was overwhelming and every facility that walked away with an award should be extremely proud.”