Doors and window smashed in two Red Lodge burglaries last week

Two adjoining Red Lodge houses were burgled last week, in what police believe to be connected incidents.

Burglars smashed French doors at one of the semi-detached homes in Warren Road some time between 6.30am on Tuesday, April 17 and 10.30am on Wednesday, April 18.

The other house was targeted between Monday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 18 and a rear kitchen window was smashed.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen during the first incident, while it is not known if anything was taken from the adjoining house.

Police are linking the burglaries and have issued descriptions of three male suspects.

The first is described as white with a tanned complexion, in his late 20s, of stocky build, 5ft 9in, with black hair visible under a blue baseball cap and wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The second man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, of slim build with short gingery/blonde hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a pattern or design on the front.

The third man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 9in tall, of average build and wearing a baseball cap and grey sweatshirt.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity during the times stated or believes they have information relating to the incident should call West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20818/18 or 37/20896/18. Alternatively, they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.