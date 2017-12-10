Donations are a festive boost for Bury St Edmunds charity

A Bury St Edmunds charity has received some extra festive cheer following generous donations towards its projects.

Gatehouse, in Dettingen Way, received a cheque for £511.25 from pupils at St Benedict’s Catholic School to benefit its foodbank and Christmas Day lunch.

Amanda Bloomfield with Maddie Feehan and Ophelia Drage at St Benedict's Catholic School. Picture: Mecha Morton.

Bury St Edmunds Abbey Rotary Club also presented 1,200 Christmas crackers for the lunch as well as the charity’s Christmas hampers and lunches at its dementia hub.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, thanked them for their support.

“The money will make a big impact on the foodbank,” she said. “Although people very generously give food, it’s also essential that we have money to maintain the actual running of the foodbank.”

The money from St Benedict’s was a share of about £2,500 raised from a sponsored walk, which involved the whole school.

Pupils were encouraged to complete six laps of a 1.5 mile circuit from the school.

As well as Gatehouse, another share will benefit The Smile of Arran Trust, in Stowmarket, which supports children and their families who have been affected by a brain tumour.

The rest of the money will go to the school fund, which is used to purchase items that are not directly connected to learning.

Gatehouse uses the school as the venue for its Christmas Day lunch.

Bury Abbey Rotary Club holds various fund-raising events throughout the year and president Alan Brown chose Gatehouse as one of the charities to benefit.

He said: “It’s just a fantastic charity, meeting so many needs in the community.”

Amanda is appealing for volunteer drivers to bring people to and from the lunch. Call 01284 754967.

There is still time to enter the charity’s Elf on the Shelf contest which closes on Wednesday.