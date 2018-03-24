Don’t panic! Thetford Museum opens for special year

The Thetford Dad’s Army Museum stood to attention last weekend as it opened its doors once again for a very unique season.

Not only is it the museum’s 10th year but it is also the 50th anniversary of the classic BBC show.

Chairman Stuart Wright said: “We are expecting a busy time after our appearance in the London Lord Mayor’s show in November really raising the profile of the museum.

“We already attract many Dad’s Army fans from across the country and from abroad but, with the 50th anniversary celebrations taking place we expect ourselves to be the centre of attention as media coverage starts to increase.”

The town became Walmington-on-Sea for the BBC show between 1968 to 1977.

Mr Wright said: “We hope the BBC will look to involve us in some way to mark the 50th anniversary.”

The museum, which was opened by the late David Croft, writer of the series and former resident of Honington, attracts around 10,000 people a year.

Other events in the town include a “50 years of Croft & Perry evening” at the Carnegie Room, the unveiling of a blue plaque for the show at The Bell Hotel and an outdoor event on July 28 by the museum to mark the first broadcast.

For a full list of events, go to dadsarmythetford.org.uk