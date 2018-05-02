Dogmobile goes walkies to Bury

The Dogs’ Trust’s Dogmobile will be visiting Bury St Edmunds on Thursday and Friday to raise funds and awareness of the charity’s work.

It will be in Cornhill between 10am and 4pm and will be carrying a pooch from Dogs’ Trust Snetterton Rehoming Centre, which is looking for its ideal home.

Dogmobile Assistant Manager, Laura Nicholas, said: “The Dogmobile is a fun, interactive way to help people find out more about rehoming a rescue dog and the brilliant work of Dogs Trust.

“Whilst dogs are not directly rehomed from the Dogmobile, if you do find that it’s puppy love after meeting our adorable doggies, we encourage you to visit our centre to find out more about making a new best friend.

“You’ll also be able to find out about how you can foster a dog whilst they’re waiting to find their forever home, the charity’s fantastic ‘Sponsor a Dog’ scheme and how you can make a difference by volunteering at the Dogs Trust Snetterton centre.”

To find out more visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or contact the Snetterton rehoming centre on 0300 303 0292.