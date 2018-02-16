Dog owner found guilty of threatening man who was bitten by pit bull

A dog owner has been found guilty of trying to buy the silence of a man who was bitten by his pet.

Ollie Deeks, 25, of Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds was convicted by a jury of two offences at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday.

Deeks had pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering the victim money to drop the allegation and a second offence of making threats to the same man in an attempt to have the case discontinued.

Michael Harrison, 32, was bitten on the wrist at a property in Ickleton Place, Haverhill on April 25 last year by a pit bull cross called ‘Diablo’.

Mr Harrison required 36 stitches to close the wound and subsequently spent several weeks in hospital undergoing surgery and being treated after the bite became infected, said Katherine Bradshaw prosecuting.

The prosecution alleged that after Mr Harrison made a statement to police about what had happened, he was first offered money to drop his allegations and then faced threats.

Giving evidence, Mr Harrison said Deeks had told him to say a different dog had been responsible for the injury and was warned that Deeks would send “his people” after him.

During the trial Deeks told the jury that he had never threatened or attempted to bribe Mr Harrison into withdrawing his allegations. Deeks said he had only offered Mr Harrison money for food and denied making any threats.

At an earlier hearing, Deeks had pleaded guilty to an offence of having a dog dangerously out of control.

After the jury returned their verdicts, Judge Martyn Levett told Deeks that he would continue to be granted bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced next month.