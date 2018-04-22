Do something ‘wild’ this June to appreciate nature

A wildlife charity is encouraging people to do something ‘wild’ every day for the month of June.

The Wildlife Trusts’ ‘30 Days Wild’ challenge aims to inspire residents to appreciate the nature on their doorsteps through a multitude of activities.

It is launching the first Big Wild Weekend on June 16 and 17 which, in Suffolk, will include night safaris, wild picnics, seashore exploration, mammal tracking and forest den building.

This year’s theme is all about helping wildlife in neighbourhoods and a free pack is available with ideas for residents to ‘green-up’ their streets.

Lucy McRobert, campaigns manager for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “30 Days Wild is a lovely way to get closer to nature and marvel at the everyday wildlife that lives all around you.

“Sit quietly and enjoy watching dragonflies dance over a pond or take a moment to sow a window-box of wildflowers to help bees.

“Get together with your neighbours to create hedgehog highways or sow front-garden meadows along the length of your street.

“No matter how small the action, it all counts.”

About 250,000 people took part in last year’s ‘30 Days Wild’.

An evaluation of last year’s event by the University of Derby revealed that the challenge improves health, happiness, nature connection and conservation behaviours.

Dr Miles Richardson, director of psychology at the university, said: “Tuning-in to the everyday beauty of nature becomes part of a journey which connects us more deeply to the natural world.

“As people’s appreciation of natural beauty increases, so does their happiness.

“We respond to beauty – it restores us and balances our emotions.

“This, in turn, encourages people to do more to help wildlife and take action for nature.”

Results from the study also suggest that the beneficial impact of taking part could last an entire year .

The event launched in 2015 when 12,400 signed up compared to 49,000 in 2017.

To sign up to ‘30 Days Wild’ and to receive a free pack with a booklet of ideas, visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/30DaysWild

To view activities in Suffolk during the Big Wild Weekend, visit www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/whats-on

To download a phone app, visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/30DaysWild/App