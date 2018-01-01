Dick Whittington pantomime enters final days on stage

There is still time to join Dick Whittington on his adventures at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds before the show closes on Sunday, January 14.

The pantomime opened on December 1 with audiences left enthralled by Dick Whittington’s hilarious journey.

You too can join young Dick as he leaves his home in ‘Boring St Yawning’ to find his fortunes in London, which becomes overrun with rats.

Laugh along as he joins forces with Tommy the cat, Alice Fitzwarren, Fairy Pearl and his mother, Dame Winona Whittington to overcome the villainous rats.

Tickets are still available for the final week of performances, with afternoon and evening shows and a three-day show on January 6.

There will also be a relaxed performance of the show on Friday, January 12 at 1.30pm, during which lights will be dimmed, music volumes lowered and ‘surprise’ special effects removed for anyone who can feel overwhelmed by theatrical performances. Assisting companions will receive a complimentary ticket.

To book a ticket to the show call 01284 769505, visit www.theatreroyal.org or come and see us in person. Tickets for the relaxed showing cannot be booked online.