Detectives granted further 24 hours to question man in Stowmarket murder investigation

Detectives investigating a murder in Stowmarket have been granted a further 24 hours to question a man in connection with the incident.

Police were called to an address in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, at 10.20pm on Saturday, December 30.

On arrival at the property a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was discovered unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a 64-year-old man from Stowmarket was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A superintendent authorised a 12 hour extension of detention last night and this morning officers made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives have been granted an additional 24 hours to question the 64-year-old suspect.

This will expire at 11.12am tomorrow morning, (Tuesday, January 2).

A cordon remains in place at the scene as police continue with their enquiries.