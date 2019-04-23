Details of the Suffolk stage of OVO Energy Women’s Tour announced

Further details of the opening stage of the 2019 OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk on Monday, June 10, have been announced today.

Riders will tackle two 'Queen of the Mountains' climbs and contest three intermediate sprints during the 157.6 km leg from Beccles to Stowmarket.

Action will get underway in the centre of Beccles, with 96 riders from 16 teams due to take the start at 10:30am, with the finish in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, expected between 2.30 and 3.10pm.

The first intermediate sprint, will come after 98 km or around two hours of racing outside the entrance to RAF Honington, near Ixworth.

The day’s second sprint comes at Fornham St Martin, on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, while riders will also contest a third as they race through Stowmarket for the first time, before tackling a 12 kilometre finishing circuit.

First three riders across the line at each sprint will earn points on a 3-2-1 basis, with the leading rider being presented the Eisberg Sprints Jersey on the podium in Stowmarket.

The climbs are in the second half of the stage, the first at Little Whelnetham, after almost 125km, while the second comes with just over six kilometres of racing remaining at Buxhall.

Dr Amanda Jones, Suffolk County Council director of public health, said: “The sprints and climbs announced today demonstrate the exciting route we have planned and the many fantastic locations for spectators to catch the action.

"The Women’s Tour and events like it provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Suffolk to an international audience, while encouraging communities across the county to get on their bikes, get active and help us to make Suffolk the most active county in England."

Following stage one in Suffolk, the OVO Energy Women’s Tour will feature stages in Kent, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire, before the final two days of racing in Wales, finishing on the south Wales coast at Pembrey Country Park.

The race continues to form part of the prestigious UCI Women’s WorldTour series, which began with the Strade Bianche one-day race in Italy on March 9.