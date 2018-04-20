Denston address mix up by BT delays superfast broadband for months

From his home Michael Corsby can see the fibre-optic cable supplying superfast broadband to his neighbours but is still waiting to be connected after three months.

Michael, who lives in Denston, is hoping that now the Bury Free Press has looked into it, BT will keep its promise to confirm his order after it admitted it was using the wrong address.

The fibre-optic cable already comes to a pole across the road from Michael Corsby's home

When Michael decided to have superfast he checked the BT Openreach availability website but when he put in his postcode he found his home was listed as both Sheepcote Cottages and Lower Green. As Sheepcote, it said he

could have fibre to the house, but as Lower Green he could not.

As the house adjoining his semi-detached home has it, and there is a spare loop of cable on the pole, he thought connection would be simple.

In January he was connected to a broadband cabinet two miles away, with copper cable from there to his home, so instead of ‘superfast’, he gets less than 10 megabits per second.

“I didn’t hassle them because I thought they were going to connect fibre-optic to the premises,” he said.

But when they did not, he called and was told he would have it in five days. Subsequent calls saw promises of five to 10 days. He says he repeatedly told them Lower Green has not been the address for 30 years.

Michael added: “A fortnight ago they said it would be last Friday, then they promised Monday. This morning [Tuesday] they said they would have to send an engineer round to do a survey to see if we could have it and the earliest date was May 5.

“They just constantly lie every time. I’ve been guaranteed a call back every time and never had a call. They keep saying they’ll put the order through and when I call it hasn’t been done.”

BT spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the delays in placing this order. It was caused by a technical problem, which arose because of complications over the address of the property. For many years it was referred to as Lower Green, but is now Sheepcote Cottages.

“We have been in contact with Mr Corsby to apologise and are arranging for high-speed fibre broadband to be installed as quickly as is possible.”