Demonstration in Bury St Edmunds to oppose violence against women

About 30 people donned red and performed a dance in Bury St Edmunds for a campaign opposing violence against women.

The Multicultural Women’s Group of Bury St Edmunds organised a demonstration on Angel Hill on Saturday as part of international campaign One Billion Rising.

They dressed in red and showcased their moves to the ‘Break the Chain’ song.

St Edmundsbury Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Terry Clements and Vivienne Clements, took part as did deputy mayor, Cllr Margaret Marks.

Sandra Attolini, founder of the multicultural women’s group, said: “We’re doing this because we support women who are victims of violence - a billion women around the world.

“As a multicultural group, we feel that we can speak to the world at large with this event.

“We have had good participation, we are visible and it is good to see men in the group, because we need men on our side.”

Representatives from Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid Centre made a collection for the women’s refuge.

Heather Hunt, CEO of the Women’s Aid Centre, said: “We’re very fortunate to live in a relatively affluent area, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t violence and abuse happening behind closed doors.”

