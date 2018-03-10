Demolition sparks concern

The owner of a Bury St Edmunds pub has expressed concern over the demolition of the neighbouring burnt out Cycle King shop.

David Marjoram, owner of The One Bull on Angel Hill, said he was worried about the demolition site, run by KCP Demolition, after sparks started flying into his back garden while his two daughters were outside playing during the February half term.

“With what we’ve just gone through, it’s a big concern when your children run through saying sparks are in the garden. It’s clearly a sensitive issue to us,” said Mr Marjoram, who voiced his opinions to the KCP on-site team.

His concern grew when two fire engines were called to the site last Friday afternoon (March 2), after workmen cut a piece of timber which was alight and caused the adjoining Francela restaurant to fill with smoke.

Salih Akman, manager of Francela, which was forced to close for a few weeks after the September fire due to water and smoke damage, said that some damage was caused during Friday’s incident.

“The restaurant was a little bit damaged. This is the second time it has happened in six months but I hope it’s not going to happen again,” he said.

Two fire engines and an off-road vehicle attended the scene and, according to crew commander Steve Simmons, the fire was put out quickly and work continued as normal.

KCP Demolition declined to comment.