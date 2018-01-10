Dementia Hub receives £600 from We Love Bury St Edmunds party night

A fun night out has benefitted the Gatehouse Charity’s Bury st Edmunds Dementia Hub to the tune of £600.

Night2Remember2 at Great Whelnetham Community Centre in December was organised by the We Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook Group to mark its second anniversary. It attracted about 130 people and raised money for Gatehouse and West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH charity.

On Tuesday Carl Whitehouse and James Sheen from We Love Bury St Edmunds present a cheque to Elaine Channen and Amanda Bloomfield from Gatehouse, though not made out for the full amount.

Elaine, the Dementia Hub facilitator, said: “Since the cheque was written out it’s gone up to £600 because I suggested they needed to auction the table decorations.”

The money will go towards the hub’s expenses, including building improvements and workshops for carers, which begin next week with an introduction to watercolour painting.