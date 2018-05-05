Dementia-friendly changes are Really Rather Good at our café

A Bury St Edmunds coffee house has become the town centre’s first dementia-friendly café. Really Rather Good, in Abbeygate Street, has been given a bright red makeover, which is said to be the last colour dementia sufferers forget. Carpets have also been removed to prevent falls. Owners George and Annette Standford decided to make the changes during the café’s recent refurbishment after meeting with Elaine Channen from the Gatehouse charity.

“When it was pointed out to us that we could do this, we said absolutely. It’s such a little thing to make a big difference,” she said.