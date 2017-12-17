Defibrillator installed in Barton Mills thanks to estate of late resident

Barton Mills now has its own defibrillator after an unveiling took place in the village last weekend.

The defibrillator was funded by the estate of the late Tony Morley, a Barton Mills resident, and is located in the red phonebox next to The Bell pub, in Bell Lane.

Vicky Bright, the clerk of Barton Mills Parish Council, said there were a number of people to thank for their help during the project, including Barton Mills residents Malcolm and Pamela Boura, Worlington electrician Chris Hall, Mildenhall funeral directors G R Peachey and Sons and Terry Waters, who is the executor the estate of Mr Morley.