Death of man found in Thetford home unexplained

Police are treating as unexplained the death of a man, whose body was found by fire fighters at his Thetfoird home.

Police arrived at a house in Station Road, Thetford, on Monday night to find firefighters had forced entry after paramedics had been called by someone concerned for the welfare of the resident.

The body of a man, in his late 20s, was found inside. Police say the death is currently not believed to be suspicious.

Police had attended the address earlier in the day and as a result of the previous contact the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as standard procedure.