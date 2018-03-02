Deadline fast approaching to find your cutest canine

More than 380 cute canines have put their paws into the arena to become the face of a charity dog show.

St Nicholas Hospice Care and the Bury Free Press are looking for a poster perfect pooch to front the charity’s Paws in the Park event.

Dio, Hungarian Vizsla, owner Emma Gomez

There are just a few days left to put forward your handsome hound to be the star of the show’s posters, banners, programmes and marketing materials.

Here are just some of the contenders and the closing date for entries is Monday, March 5, at 9am and the winner will be announced in the Bury Free Press on Friday, March 16.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fund-raiser, said: “We have had a brilliant number of entries so far, they have literally been flooding in.

“We would love to see even more photogenic pets so don’t forget to enter them into the competition before the deadline.

Bella, Old English Sheepdog, owner Heidi Blades.

“Our judges are certainly going to have a hard job picking a winner.”

To enter your dog fill in the entry form in today’s Bury Free Press and send us a photograph of your pooch.

Alternatively, you can enter your dog online at stnicholashospice.org.uk/contact-us/paws-park-poster-dog-competition

The hospice is publishing all the images on their Facebook and judges will consider the popular vote so remember to ‘like’ your favourites.

Ruby, Parsons Terrier, owner Lesa Lee

All details requested must be completed otherwise we will be unable to enter your pet into the competition.

Entrants (human and canine) must also be able to attend a photo-call on Monday, March 12.

As well as being the face of Paws in the Park 2018, which is co-organised by Swayne and Partners vets, the winner’s owner will also win a 10ins by 8ins professional portrait of their dog and a family ticket (two adults and three children) for the event.

The dog show, which is sponsored by Bury’s Chassis Cab, will be held at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, May 20, from 10am to 4pm.

lFor further details visit stnicholashospice.org.uk/fundraising-events/paws-in-the-park