David Nettleton appeals for public’s help to find phone boxes

Members of the public are being asked to report derelict phone boxes in Bury St Edmunds which need to be removed.

Cllr David Nettleton’s appeal comes after talks with BT about the removal of a phone box, which he describes as an ‘eyesore’, in Trevethan Close on the town’s Howard Estate.

“The one up there is full of slime and people go there to urinate. It’s just a disgusting, horrible-looking structure,” he said.

It is his hope that if more phone boxes come to light, BT will prioritise the removal of them throughout the town.

“I don’t know where all these types of kiosks are and I can’t go everywhere in the town looking for them, but I’m hoping the public might know,” he said.

“It’s the cheap modern type of phone box I’m looking for, not the classic Gilbert Scott red telephone box, which has a resale value as it has acquired iconic status.”

If you know of a phone box, email Cllr Nettleton on david.nettleton@suffolk.gov.uk