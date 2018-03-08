Dancing and sensory experiences at fayre

Mums and mums-to-be enjoyed a showcase of all things baby-related on Saturday.

The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, hosted a St Edmundsbaby Pregnancy and Parenting Fayre, with stalls, crafts and activities for families and local maternity and baby businesses and support services on hand.

Suffolk Sling Dance at the Apex on Saturday

Organiser Steph Holland, of St Edmundsbaby, said: “Considering the weather conditions, we had a lovely day. Most of the stallholders managed to get to the Apex despite the snow. As usual the atmosphere was wonderfully relaxed and friendly.

“Most of the families seemed to enjoy joining in with the sling dancing and playing with the baby sensory equipment.”

n Meanwhile, a new digital ‘chatbot’ offering round-the-clock support to breastfeeding mums has been launched by Public Health England.

Support from ‘24/7 Breastfeeding Friend’ is available on Facebook Messenger and Amazon Alexa.

Steph added: “I welcome anything that will encourage mums to find help and support with all aspects of parenting. I don’t think an app can ever be as effective as face to face support, but could be helpful to point the way to finding the right help.”

St Edmundsbaby’s next breastfeeding support clinic is at The Self Centre on March 20 from 3-4pm.

Access 24/7 Breastfeeding Friend at www.nhs.uk/start4life