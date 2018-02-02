Dance for Soph to boost trust

The sister of a ‘beautiful’ young woman who died last August is raising funds for a charity which supported her.

Leanne Griffiths and her husband Alistair are organising ‘Dance for Soph’, an evening of entertainment to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which helped Sophie Claydon, 25, of Bury St Edmunds, through her cancer treatment.

The event, on February 17 at the Athenaeum, in Bury, will feature food, an auction, music from award-winning band The Hot Shots, and guest appearances from Harmonise and aCELLOstics.

All the funds raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust’s C9 unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, which is aimed at patients aged 14-24.

“C9 is like a home-from-home. It was such a nicer environment for her to go and have her treatment. They provided Sophie and us with all sorts of support and helped her to feel like a person rather than a patient. She would go in for treatment and have her nails done at the same time,” said Leanne.

“On Sophie’s birthday there were about 16 of us in her room and they actually went out and bought us afternoon tea. Little things like that make such a difference.”

On top of organising Dance for Soph, Leanne and Alistair are juggling raising their 14-week-old and two-year-old sons with training for the London Marathon, to fulfil a promise made to Sophie.

Dance for Soph tickets cost £30, from Leanne on 07738 092659 or email danceforsoph@gmail.com