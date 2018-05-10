Dance fever as five-hour feat nets ward cash

Energetic dance moves and fast feet could have raised thousands towards a £2.5 million hospital upgrade.

Miss Lesley’s School of Performing Arts hosted a five-hour danceathon at Bildeston’s Chamberlin Hall, after pupil Megan Banks, 14, was helped by Ipswich Hospital last year.

Megan Banks, of Hitcham, joined fellow pupils from Miss Lesley's School of Performing Arts to raise funds towards a �2.5 million upgrade of Ipswich Hospital's children's department.''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Megan, of Hitcham, spent six weeks on the hospital’s Bergholt Ward being treated for anorexia and she was keen to help fund-raise towards improvements there.

Youngsters aged three-16 danced non-stop in return for sponsorship, with school founder Lesley Woods-Gould saying they even had to dance to the toilet or for a drink.

“It was amazing – I could hardly move the next day,” she said.

“We did a lot of fun party dances and then incorporated routines from our shows.”

Megan Banks, of Hitcham, joined fellow pupils from Miss Lesley's School of Performing Arts to raise funds towards a �2.5 million upgrade of Ipswich Hospital's children's department.''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Lesley said Megan managed to dance for the full five hours.

“The danceathon was constant – there was no stopping once we started. A lot of the parents joined in and we had one mum with a baby in a sling who joined in as well,” said Lesley, adding she hoped at least £1,000 had been raised.

Ipswich Hospital wants to transform the children’s department with new clinic rooms and a refurbished outside play area, more ensuite bedrooms, spaces for teenagers and young people, disabled bathrooms and separate dining areas.