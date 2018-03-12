Dance and party shop seeks a new owner so David can retire

The owner of Dance and Party Crazy in Bury St Edmunds is aiming to hang up his working shoes in order to retire but first he wants to sell the popular business.

David Cobden has owned the shop, in St John’s Street, since 1989 and now, at 75, says he’d like some time off but so far he has been unable to attract a buyer.

David changed jobs from that of TV engineer to running his own business and opened the shop mainly catering for the six dance schools in the town.

Over the years he and his staff have shod many young dancers as well as supplying dance costumes and gym outfits.

He said: “When I opened my two daughters danced and my wife had to travel to Cambridge, Norwich or Chelmsford for their outfits.”

He expanded into party clothes and fancy dress over the years.

David believes there is an opportunity for someone to run their own business and expand the offer of the shop, which is managed by Helen Williams.

He said: “It will break my heart to close it. I don’t earn a fortune but with the right person there is room to expand, especially people who are savvy on social media.”

David’s proudest moment was when he won best service award at the 2013 Bury Free Press Business awards.

“I’ve been here all these years and seen people come and go, some with excellent ideas and with all the expansion around Bury with new families moving in there’s a place for this sort of business.”