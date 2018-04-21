Cyclist to go from Thetford to Brighton for uncle

A Thetford man is set to put football rivalries aside and take on an epic cycle ride to help his uncle get experimental treatment.

Louis Brabin, 35, from St John’s Way, will be cycling from his house to his Uncle Robert Andrews’ home in Brighton to raise money after finding out he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

He said: “I didn’t know what to do when I heard the news he was unwell in March. His son-in-law is doing a sky-dive and I would rather do 150-odd miles on a bike than trying to run 10.”

“The idea came about as I haven’t seen him for a year, so I decided to make it a more interesting trip down to him.”

The family is trying to raise £48,000 to send Mr Andrews to see Dr David Steenblock in San Clemente, California, who treats patients with chronic degenerative diseases with Stem Cell Therapy.

Arsenal fan Louis will also stop at White Hart Lane on his journey, which is the home of his uncle’s team and bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Louis said ex-Spurs players such as Micky Hazard had also got in touch via Twitter and hoped fans of all teams would come together and donate.

He said: “I love Arsenal but love my uncle more and hope that fans of both north London clubs and all football fans will help support my uncle.”

The family has raised around £8,000 so far and Louis hopes his two-day May Bank Holiday cycle will help get closer to the total.

He said: “I have never had a driving licence so I have always used my bike. I have cycled to Bungay and to Norwich before but I think this will be another challenge all together.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/Robert-Andrews and follow the progress of Louis at Twitter.com/BobAndrewsOOOO