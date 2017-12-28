Culture: Your latest folk music round-up

The Milkmaid Folk Club - NEW VENUE

As some of you will know, we have been placed in a difficult situation by The Constitutional Club, where the new management have chosen to ignore the agreement made with the club for the continued use of their venue through 2018 and last week they informed us that they have booked their own regular events on all Fridays except the 4th Friday with effect from February next year. This is despite our long standing agreement with them, and the fact that both the new manager and the new committee are well aware that we have professional guests booked throughout 2018 and have been aware of this since the middle of this year.

However, the good news is that we have a new venue, and from Friday 5th January we will be meeting at The Station Hill Social Club, 1 Station Hill, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6AD. The even better news is that the Station Hill Club has a car park, so no more driving round the town looking for that elusive parking spot!

http://stationhillsocialclub.co.uk/find-us/

We're delighted that The Station Hill Social Club have been so welcomng and we're all looking forward to a new chapter in the Milkmaid's long history. All of the Milkmaid activities that have previously used The Con Club will be moving, so Our Concert nights, Showcase nights, Songwriting Competition and Milkmaid Molly will all now happen at The Station Hill Social Club.

We'll be kicking off in the new venue with a showcase night on the 5th Jan, with 'Simple Folk' (Steve Christopher and Rachel Dodd), 'Rattlebag' and 'Reset Prose' and following that on the 19th Jan with the fantastic Pete Morton.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, and we'll look forward to seeing you at our new venue in the Happy and Folky New Year to come! T.W.

Events

SUNDAY, 31st DECEMBER– BLACK FEN FOLK CLUB.The Boathouse, Cambridge.

7:30. Open nights/guest nights. Contact

jwlz101@yahoo.co.uk

MONDAY, 1st JANUARY = CIRCLE DANCING.

Quaker Meeting House. 7:30 – 9:00. £6 on door.

Contact jenlarner@gmail.com

MONDAY, 1st JANUARY– CAMBRIDGE FOLK CLUB. Cambridge Wine Merchants.

7:00 – 9:00. Free. Acoustic folk jam session.

TUESDAY, 2nd JANUARY- ST. NEOTS FOLK CLUB

The Priory Centre. 8:00.Free.

Tel: 01234 376278

WEDNESDAY, 3rd JANUARY - POETRY.

Newmarket Library. 2:30 – 4:00.

Contact 07880-695839

THURSDAY, 4th JANUARY - CIRCLE DANCING.

Drinkstone Village Hall. 10:00.

£5 on the door. Contact jenlarner@gmail.com