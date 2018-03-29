Culture: Raise a glass to the 27th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival

The West Suffolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale is gearing up to roll out the barrel for the 27th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival

On the basis you can’t have enough of a good thing, the 27th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival returns to The Apex next month.

Organisers West Suffolk and Borders CAMRA branch will be featuring more than 100 real ales from East Anglia and award winners from around the UK.

Add to that more than 20 ciders and perries and there’s something to suit all tastes.

But if you’re unlucky enough to be the designated driver, there will be free soft drinks to ease the pain.

And you can always enjoy the live acoustic music sessions each day.

Held at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, it starts on Wednesday, April 18 and runs through to Saturday, April 21, noon to 11pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and noon to 9pm on Saturday.

Live music will be between 5pm and 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10.30pm on Friday and noon to 8pm Saturday.

There is a small admission charge of £3 (CAMRA members get in free) and souvenir glasses will be available.

The festival is run in support of local charities and raised more than £7,000 last year.

For more information on all the beers available, visit westsuffolk.camra.org.uk.

East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival, April 18-21, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Call 01284 758000 or visit theapex.co.uk