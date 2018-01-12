Culture: Mission accomplished at Byron in Bury St Edmunds, says Camille Berriman

Byron says its mission is to serve ‘proper hamburgers, the way they should be’. As a vegetarian I couldn’t give a verdict on how true to that mission the Bury restaurant remains, so I took my husband along to give the meaty lowdown.

As soon as we walked inside during a busy lunchtime, our 16-month-old daughter started kicking in time to the music and her excitement was palpable: it was a good start.

That start was followed by the speedy delivery of our starters.

I was delighted to receive a good portion of nachos with generous heapings of freshly-made salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

My husband had spicy buffalo wings served with a blue cheese dip, which must have been good, as they were demolished in mere seconds.

I went against the grain for the main course, deciding against a burger (despite a good choice for vegetarians) and opting instead for the avocado and beetroot salad. A bed of baby kale, quinoa and soy beans cushioned thick slices of beetroot and avocado, while a creamy ranch dressing could be added to taste. This turned out to be a smart choice – given my love of beetroot – and I’d order it again, although I would have preferred a citrus-based dressing to give the dish added zing.

My other half chose the double bacon cheese – a mountainous two 6oz patties served with cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup and mustard – and selected sweet potato fries to accompany. Even this non-meat eater thought it looked impressive. His verdict? Very good, indeed.

We didn’t forget the toddler in the party and she was treated to macaroni cheese, courgette fries, sticks of carrot and cucumber and a glass of milk from the children’s menu.

Oh, and she also rather enjoyed a taste of our desserts. Being rather full we chose ice cream, with the vanilla and strawberry flavours going down a treat with all three of us.

These Byron first-timers will definitely be returning thanks to good food, fast service and great music and atmosphere, which kept our toddler singing and dancing for the entire meal.

Byron, 19 Auction Street, Arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds