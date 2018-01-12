Culture: Making a song and dance about it

Sequins and surprises are promised when Kristina Rihanoff and Christopher Maloney bring their show Dance to the Music to The Apex on February 4.

The pair became pals during their time in Celebrity Big Brother and have combined their skills of dance and music to create a glittering stage show.

Professional dancer and choreographer Kristina spent eight years on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, while Christopher was an X-Factor fianalist.

The show promises some breathtaking dance routines. “It’s a dance production like no other because it includes everything from tap and the Charleston, right through to modern Latin and ballroom,” said Kristina. “There’s even break-dancing and hip-hop!”

Christopher added: “I’m looking forward to having a great time in such an exciting show! Hopefully I’ll get to do to the odd bit of cha cha cha myself, as well as singing my heart out!”

For the show, Kristina will once again be paired with her former professional dance partner Robin Windsor, who himself starred on Strictly for four years.

But the dancing talent doesn’t end there, with Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Rinder on the BBC show, stepping out along with her husband Jonathan.

Dance to the Music, February 4, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Call 01284 758000 or visit theapex.co.uk