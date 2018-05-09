Culture: Get ready! It’s Bury Festival time

Young, old and everyone inbetween can find something to see in this year’s Bury St Edmunds Festival.So what takes your fancy?

The countdown has begun to this year’s Bury St Edmunds Festival with 59 events taking place at 14 venues over 10 days.

The fun starts next Friday, May 18, and doesn’t stop until May 27 and it promises to serve up something for everyone.

From reggae to rhyme, the annual celebration of arts, music and culture has become one of the region’s best-loved music and arts festivals, packed with award-winning music acts, street theatre, films and exhibitions.

At the helm is festival director Nick Wells. He said: “It has been a joy to put together such a variety of world-renowned musical acts, from classical through to swing, reggae and even a slice of 70s pop.”

The line-up is full of firm music favourites with something to suite all tastes, from the vocal stylings of Berlin’s Ute Lemper, to 70s superstar Gilbert O’Sullivan and the stunning Academy of Ancient Music.

A new feature for this year is the weekend of outdoor gigs in the beautiful setting of Nowton Park. Festival organisers have worked alongside OEP Live! to bring Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Gilbert O’Sullivan and ABBA Mania to large-scale gigs over the weekend of May 25-27.

Nick explained “We enjoy teaming up with other promoters and venues to expand the festival; this includes the Abbeygate Cinema which has once again put a great season of films together. Marking 100 years of votes for women, the season of films celebrates strong and inspiring female characters on screen and behind the camera.”

The festival will also celebrate local talent including an exciting collaboration between Aled Jones and the youngsters of Bury St Edmunds’ Voice Squad as well as performances from the St Edmundsbury Singers, The Edmund Octet and Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra.

There’s plenty more on offer, too. The hilarious Roger McGough sets his wit and wordplay to the musical sound of Little Machine and direct from Sadler’s Wells the festival welcomes The Tap Pack for a cocktail of high-energy tap dancing entertainment.

Add to that drama, poetry, dance, free pop-up street theatre and festival walks exploring the iconic sites and stories of the town and there really is something for everyone.

Alongside Nowton Park and The Apex concert hall, the festival will take over the town, with acts appearing in a wide variety of venues.

Festival brochures are now available from The Apex and other locations in Bury St Edmunds.

A full line-up of events can be found at buryfestival.co.uk