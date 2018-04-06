Man stole cash from pensioner who declined his offer of gardening services

Cash was stolen from a pensioner’s house in Barningham yesterday after he declined to take up a stranger’s offer of gardening services.

A white man in his mid-20s who was wearing a cap approached the elderly man at his front door in Sandy Lane at about midday.

The victim declined his services, at which point the man swore at him and took an unknown amount of cash on a table before leaving the premises.

Police would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, been approached in the same manner or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 37/18431/18.