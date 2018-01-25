Crime rate in Suffolk has risen by 15.7 per cent since 2016

The number of offences committed in Suffolk has risen by 15.7 per cent, according to recent crime indicators.

Suffolk recorded 68.1 crimes per population compared to a national average of 80 crimes per population, resulting in the county being the 17th lowest county for crime rates nationally.

But overall, the figures show the number of crimes which occurred in the county between October 2016 and September 2017 is in line with the national trend of a 15.3 per cent rise.

The number of sexual offences rose by 7 per cent - with 126 more offences - while nationally there has been an increase of 23 per cent.

Robberies have also increased by 18 per cent - 49 more offences - compared to national increase of 29.5 per cent, and vehicle crime has increased by 10 per cent when compared to a national average of 18 per cent.

The number of incidents of theft from person saw a dropped by 15 per cent, with 80 fewer offences, with a national rise of 12 per cent, while violence against the person saw an increase of 29 per cent and 3,657 more offences which was more than the national rise of 20 per cent.

Harassment figures in the area saw a significant rise of 87 per cent and 1,933 more crimes, and the number of domestic burglaries also shot up 59 per cent with 225 more offences. But police said that both of these changes may be due to a change in the classifications of the crimes.

Suffolk’s Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Jupp said: “We remain proud of Suffolk’s long-standing reputation for being one of the country’s safest counties and these latest figures, in general, reflect the national trend of increases in various crime categories.

“That being said we have to accept we live in an ever-changing world which makes policing more complex than at any other time in the past, and we continue to deliver high standards of investigation and this has been consistently reflected by HMIC inspections. We are constantly looking for ways to develop and improve our policing model to help address these rises in various categories.

“This complexity encompasses a continued shift towards certain types of crime, including those termed as areas of ‘hidden harm’, such as sexual offences, internet-based crime, domestic abuse and modern-day slavery.

“Set against how we respond to these growing challenges is our determination to ensure other types of crime, including violence and burglaries in particular, remain among our top priorities.

“We are also determined to continue to do everything we can to protect the communities we serve and live in, and those who are most vulnerable in our society.

“It is important to stress some of the increase in crimes can be attributed to the confidence growing numbers of victims have in their reports being taken seriously, changes to the way in which some crime is classified and some improvements in our crime recording processes.”